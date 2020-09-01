Power Recaps Tariq & Tasha's 6-Season Journey to Book II: Ghost

Now that Power fans have only days left before executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson introduce viewers to the first spinoff in the franchise, the fine folks behind Power Book II: Ghost and STARZ are taking viewers on a trip back in time. We already know that Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) starts the series already torn between two worlds. In one world, he's doing what he needs to do to free his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) from prison- but as much as Davis Maclean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith) will be working his (expensive) magic in Tasha's defense, Shane Johnson's Cooper Saxe wants the truth. In his other world, there are the conditions that his late father James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) set down before Tariq sees a dime – which means spending time in the halls of academia.

But how it all end up like this? To find out just how far Tasha and Tariq have gone and are willing to go to protect one another, check out the following six-season recap before their bond is stretched further when Power Book II: Ghost premieres on STARZ this Sunday, September 6th:

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The first spinoff series stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.