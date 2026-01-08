Posted in: TV | Tagged: Huy Edwards, martin clunes

Power: The Downfall of Huy Edwards: Martin Clunes Set as Huw Edwards

Martin Clunes will play the lead in Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, the new docudrama coming to 5 about the disgraced BBC news anchor.

Martin Clunes will play disgraced BBC news anchor Huw Edwards in the upcoming British drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards. No, this is not another entry in Starz' hit gangster franchise Power, though you might argue that it could be. It will be broadcast in the UK on the Channel Formerly Known as Channel 5, now just called 5.

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is a working title and might be subject to change at a later date. It will explore the story of how a vulnerable 17-year-old was groomed by one of the most powerful figures in television, who was one of the UK's most successful and well-paid anchors and the person who delivered the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death to the nation.

Power will explore Edwards' double life as things spiral out of control. After he was eventually revealed to be the unnamed BBC star who was paying a teenager for sexual pictures, he subsequently left the BBC. He pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, which led to a suspended prison sentence and his total exit from public life.

The British press followed the story with keen interest, and the scandal was a stain on the BBC, which is still trying to recoup the money Edwards was paid between his arrest and his BBC exit. It occurred at a similar time to several other scandals involving top BBC talent and misconduct claims, leading to two reviews into the corporation's processes. Along with the revelation of Jimmy Savile as possibly the UK's most prolific predator, many people have come to wonder how the BBC can have so many of them.

"This is an important and shocking story – of how a man in a position of power and trust betrayed that status," said 5 content boss Ben Frow. "By gaining exclusive access to the key individuals involved and those who investigated the story, we explore the human cost behind the headlines."

Abraham said Power: The Downfall of Huy Edwards "marks Wonderhood's first step into drama and builds on our record in producing premium documentaries about challenging subjects that matter. Drama is also a medium with the power to uncover profound psychological truths, and we are incredibly grateful to our brave contributors in trusting us with their story."

Power is commissioned by Guy Davies and Paul Testar, and co-produced with programme financiers Krempelwood. The series is directed by BAFTA and Emmy-winner Michael Samuels (The Windermere Children, Any Human Heart) and written by Mark Burt (The Trial). The producer is Angie Daniell (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Vigil); the casting director is Jenny Duffy; the factual producer is Louise Kentleton; and the director of production is Lianne Hickey. The executive producers are BAFTA-winner Samantha Anstiss and Tom Garton.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!