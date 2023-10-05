Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, don callis, Powerhouse Hobbs, recaps, wrestling

Powerhouse Hobbs Joins Don Callis Family in Pale Imitation of WWE

Powerhouse Hobbs joins the Don Callis Family on AEW, and The Chadster isn't pleased! 😡 What's AEW's newest misstep got in store? 🧐💥

Powerhouse Hobbs joined the ranks of the Don Callis Family faction on AEW Dynamite last night and The Chadster has thoughts, feelings, and mostly annoyance to express! 😤💥 When The Chadster thinks of wrestling factions, classic WWE stables like Degeneration-X, The Corporate Ministry, The Hart Foundation, The New Day, The Bloodline come to mind, even down to The Chadster's personal favorite, The Spirit Squad. 🙌😎These groups brought the mainstream wrestling scene to new heights and were and are some of the main attractions of the WWE. 🤟💼

But now AEW, specifically Tony Khan (Yes, Tony The Chadster sees you!), are trying their best to get their latest faction, the Don Callis Family, off the ground with their new recruit, Powerhouse Hobbs. Auughh man! So unfair! 👿🙅‍♂️Isn't it? Disrespecting the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it? 😰💔

Last night on AEW Dynamite, there was a match between the team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega against "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita and his partner, Kyle Fletcher, who filled in for the injured Sammy Guevara. As the match played out, Hobbs stormed the ring, targeting Jericho and Omega and leaving them in ruins, and setting up Callis to deliver a chair shot to the head of Omega.😨😩

The Chadster couldn't help but throw his White Claw seltzer at the television out of pure frustration. Tony Khan, you'd better believe that you owe The Chadster for that! Tony Khan, you do understand that you're disrespecting the wrestling industry? 💀💢 You just don't get wrestling, Tony Khan.🤦‍♂️

Let's not even get started on the underhanded tactics being employed to create a buzz for the Don Callis Family. By committing heinous acts against fan-favorite wrestlers, they're encouraging viewers to get behind their ill-advised storylines. Talk about a cheap trick! 😖😠

The Chadster wants you, loyal readers, to remember one thing above all else 🙏: You must not fall into Tony Khan's trap. Don't play into his games. Stick with the superior WWE product and storylines. Raw, Smackdown, NXT – they're head and shoulders above anything AEW is making. The Chadster begs you!🙏💖

And as an unbiased journalist, The Chadster recommends keeping track of amazing reporters like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger to get real insights into the wrestling business. 🤗👍So, until next time, folks. Stay in tune, read between the lines and remember to give a listen to Smash Mouth. 🎶🕺 Oh, and Tony Khan, if you're reading this, stop obsessing over The Chadster. It's getting weird. 😳✋

