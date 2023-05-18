Powerpuff Girls, Justice U No Longer In Development at Nexstar's CW Nextstar's The CW confirmed that a number of projects are no longer in development, including The Powerpuff Girls and Justice U.

With Nexstar Media Group's The CW rolling out a programming line-up that feels like they're putting together something that's a cross between public access and local television station in the '80s, we started getting some answers on some long-in-development projects. The CW's President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz, confirmed that the live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls (starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron & Yana Perrault), the David Ramsey-starring Arrowverse spinoff Justice U, a female-led Zorro series, Jake Chang (based on the Archie Comics character), and more. Basically, if they were a part of The CW President Mark Pedowitz's run at the network? They're gone. "We've already given those back to the studios," Schwartz explained. "So they're free to develop those and sell them anywhere." Based on what Schwartz had to say earlier today regarding the future of shows like Superman & Lois and the Arrowverse universe, the decision not to move forward on Justice U was not a surprising one.

In the pilot for Powerpuff, a modern sequel series take on the beloved animated series "The Powerpuff Girls," Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) were tapped to play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in a modern, live-action take that found the pint-sized Powerpuff superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting but finding themselves needing to reunite to save the day one more time. Also set to star were Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants). Based on the Cartoon Network animated series of the same name created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot was written and executive produced by Cody and Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Erika Kennair producing; Maggie Kiley directed and executive produced the pilot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.