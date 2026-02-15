Posted in: NBA, NBC, Sports, TV | Tagged: barack obama, nba all-star game

President Barack Obama Does Cool Obama Things During NBA All-Star Game

From handling a loose ball to ribbing Reggie Miller, President Barack Obama was doing cool Obama things at today's 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

There were a whole lot of famous faces checking out the USA taking on the world during this afternoon's 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Of course, there are famous faces – and then, there's Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Seated next to NBC legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, the Obamas received the kind of righteous applause from those in attendance that the folks currently squatting in The White House only wish they could get. Of course, leave it to President Obama to waste little time doing cool "Obama" things, like easily handling a loose ball and following it up with a show of respect from Devin Booker. Seriously, for a hot second, we thought he was going to go for a long three.

The long-time Chicago Bulls fan also had some fun twisting the knife on Indiana Pacers legend and NBA on NBC analyst Reggie Miller, who was interviewing President Obama during the game. When asked what his fondest memories were of being a fan of the Michael Jordan-led Bulls during the 1990s, President Obama joked, "I always enjoyed watching us beat Indiana." Taking the hit, the two laughed before Miller added, "Oh my goodness. Why do you do that to me?"

Being serious for a second, President Obama made sure to give Miller his flowers: "I will say that nobody terrified me more than Reggie Miller with a possible 3-point shot at the end of a game." But that doesn't mean he still doesn't take issue with Miller's go-ahead three-pointer in the closing seconds of Game 6 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals: "You did push off Michael (Jordan) on that one play, though." But when asked by Miller if Jordan pushed off on Utah's Bryon Russell before making the key shot that would clinch the Bulls a sixth title in eight years, President Obama wasn't having it. Here's a look at President Obama doing a very cool Obama thing, followed by his one-on-one with Miller:

Former President Barack Obama is present at today's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. He had a brief interaction with Devin Booker after a loose ball went his way. pic.twitter.com/xJPJiqJMLE — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

