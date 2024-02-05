Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: apple tv, jake gyllenhaal, presumed innocent, scott turow, teaser

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Previews Jake Gyllenhaal-Starring Adapt

Apple TV+ previewed its Jake Gyllenhaal-starring take on Scott Turow's bestselling novel Presumed Innocent - premiering on June 14th.

Article Summary Apple TV+ sets June 14 premiere for its Jake Gyllenhaal-starring "Presumed Innocent".

Series based on Scott Turow's novel teams Gyllenhaal with David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams.

Eight gripping episodes explore murder, scandal, and personal turmoil.

Star-studded cast includes Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard and more.

It was back in December 2022 when reports first surfaced that Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House) was in talks to both star in & executive produce Apple TV+'s limited series inspired by bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent. Now, streaming viewers are getting their first look at the eight-episode limited series stemming from Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams – set to hit screens with a two-episode premiere on Friday, June 14th. In the Apple TV+ 2024 trailer that was released earlier today to kick off the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Event, we get a look at the series (beginning around the 0:54 mark) – and we also have two official images waiting for you below, too:

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the upcoming series take finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

