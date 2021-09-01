Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Welcomes 5 Recurring to Cast

Carson Rowland (Sweet Magnolias), Jordan Gonzalez (The L Word: Generation Q), Ben Cook (West Side Story), Elias Kacavas (Euphoria), and Benton Greene (Riverdale) are set for recurring roles in EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The five join a cast that includes Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup), Zaria (Two Distant Strangers), Malia Pyles (Baskets), Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary), and Eric Johnson (The Knick)- with production on HBO Max's sequel spinoff underway.

Rowland's Chip is a major film buff who's not-so-secretly crushing on Tabby (Kinney). Gonzalez's Ash is a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie (Pyles). Cook's Henry is an arrogant, yet deeply talented ballerino at Millwood high and partner to Faran (Zaria) on and off the stage. Kacavas' Greg is Karen's (Bechtel) picture-perfect boyfriend by day. By night, they share a secretly tumultuous relationship echoing that of Karen's own parents. Greene's Zeke is Faran's adoring father. Zeke struggles to navigate the hardscrabble world of the steel mill and the frilly, feminine world of ballet that his daughter inhabits.

Kinney's Tabby is an aspiring director & horror movie buff who's hiding a secret. Reficco's Noa is a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention. Madison's Imogen is a true survivor and a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering "A" as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends. Zaria's Faran is a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But "A" isn't the only villain in Faran's life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions. Pyles' Minnie is the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including "A." Aiono's Shawn is Noa's (Reficco) supportive boyfriend and one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High. Bechtel's Karen is Millwood High's reigning "queen of mean" and an antagonist to the "Little Liars". Johnson's Sheriff Beasley is the domineering patriarch of the Beasley family.

In addition, Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series kicking off filming later this month at Upriver Studios in New York. Just in case you need more convincing that this isn't going to be the same old "A", check out the teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as well as the series overview below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN Coming to HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFZoOiZrzs&feature=youtu.be)

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the 'Pretty Little Liars' universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. Running for seven seasons from 2010-2016, the YA mystery thriller went from national to international sensation. Over the course of its run, the series would be adapted in a number of countries and help launch the careers of cast members Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell, Tyler Blackburn, and more. Interestingly enough, as popular as the main series was, it was never able to launch successful spinoffs. Both Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) were attempted by Freeform (previously ABC Family), and both lasted for only a single season.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. The series is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.