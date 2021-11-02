Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Welcomes 9 More to HBO Max Cast

Cristala Carter (Dr. Death, Law & Order: Organized Crime), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kate Jennings Grant (Notorious, Flight 93), Robert Stanton (Mr. Mercedes), Jennifer Ferrin (Mosaic, The Blacklist), Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods), Brian Altemus (The Time Traveler's Wife, Grand Army), Anthony Ordonez (Franklin & Bash, Manifest) and Jeffrey Bean (Billions, The Blacklist) are set for recurring roles in EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The nine newest additions (originally reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood) join a cast that includes Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono, Eric Johnson, Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez, Ben Cook, Elias Kacavas, and Benton Greene.

Now here's a look at the teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as well as the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN Coming to HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFZoOiZrzs&feature=youtu.be)

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-"rage", horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Klena's Wes is Tabby's (Kinney) boss at The Orpheum, Millwood's second-run local movie theater. A devilishly handsome film school graduate, Wes & Tabby have bonded over their mutual love of film, but Wes's intentions are anything but pure. Jennings Grant's Madame Giry is the Dance Teacher at Millwood High. A ballerina herself, Madame Giry is exceedingly strict with her students, specifically Faran (Zaria). Stanton's Marshall Clanton is Millwood High's complete stress case of a principal. And nothing makes Principal Clanton more uncomfortable than our Little Liars. Ferrin's Martha Beasley is the matriarch of the Beasley family. Privately browbeaten by her husband, Mrs. Beasley does whatever she can to keep up appearances.

Crawford's Sandy is Karen's (Bechtel) most ardent admirer. A cringey tagalong, Sandy often boosts Karen's ego in an effort to stay out of her best friend's crosshairs. Altemus' Tyler is a Millwood High jock. No stranger to "locker room talk," Tyler is the poster child for young, toxic masculinity. Carter's Nurse Simmons is the School Nurse at Millwood High. Nurse Simmons is a confidante and safe place to land for our Little Liars. Ordonez's Mr. Gardner is the Computer Science Teacher at Millwood High. Known as Mr. Gee, Mr. Gardner is a mentor and friend to Minnie (Pyles). Bean's Mr. Smithee is Tabby's film teacher at Millwood High. Rigid and stern, Mr. Smithee doesn't take kindly to challenges from his students.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. The series is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. In addition, Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series having kicked off filming in September in New York.