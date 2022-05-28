Prima Facie Trailer Previews Jodie Comer's One-Woman Legal Drama

Fresh from the end of Killing Eve on television, Jodie Comer is making her West End debut as a barrister in the one-woman theatrical legal drama Prima Facie, now running at the Harold Pinter Theatre just off Leicester Square. The play will be filmed and broadcast in the cinemas overseas, including in the US as part of the National Theatre Live program so those of us not in London might get a chance to see it.

Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Jodie Comer, the Emmy and Bafta Award-winning star of TV's "Killing Eve" as well as "Free Guy" and "The Last Duel," makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning play, "Prima Facie" which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo actor tour de force at the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited season.

The play also comes with a trigger warning: "As much as we don't want to give away any 'spoilers', we recognize that this play can cause distress or trigger challenging emotions for some of our audience members. Please contact the Harold Pinter Theatre before you book if there are themes that are particularly upsetting to you and you want to discuss the production further."

Comer has already amassed rave reviews for her performance in the play. This is what stardom from a hit show like Killing Eve can get her. She's fast becoming one of the most respected actors of her generation. Not bad for playing a gleefully glamourous psychopathic hitwoman on TV.