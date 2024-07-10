Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, from, invincible, lord of the rings, prime video, sdcc, SDCC 2024, the boys

Prime Video's SDCC 2024 Plans: The Boys, LOTR in Hall H & Lots More

Amazon's Prime Video/SDCC 2024 plans include The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Batman: Caped Crusader, Invincible & more.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 set to be unleashed later this month, Amazon's Prime Video & MGM+ are looking to make up for last year's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes-impacted even in a very big way. Here's a look at a rundown of the panels in play, covering a number of hit shows – including The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, FROM, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, and Batman: Caped Crusader. In addition, a panel with the adult animation creators behind Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia is also set. Best of all? We think it would be safe to say that we might be getting some news, previews, and surprises by the time the smoke settles on SDCC 2024.

"The Boys": Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series' stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. (Hall H: Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power": Join the series' showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the highly anticipated second season, premiering August 29, 2024, on Prime Video. Get ready to experience stunning visuals, thrilling surprises, and unique insight into the darkness that has returned to threaten all of Middle-earth this season. (Hall H: Friday, July 26 at 11:05 a.m. PDT)

Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video's Adult Animation Creators ("Invincible," "Hazbin Hotel," "The Legend of Vox Machina," and "Sausage Party: Foodtopia"): Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Vivienne Medrano (Hazbin Hotel), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Kyle Hunter (Sausage Party: Foodtopia) as they discuss adapting some of the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more into successful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons, and share exclusive news from each of their respective series. (Indigo Ballroom: Friday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT)

"Like a Dragon: Yakuza": Join series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, producers, and a surprise A-list star from the cast, as they share an exclusive first look and delve into the creation of this adaptation based on SEGA's iconic game loved by fans globally. Fans will walk away with an exclusive souvenir from the panel. (Room 5AB: Friday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. PDT)

"Batman: Caped Crusader": Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series, followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. From Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, 6th & Idaho, and based on DC characters, the series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers also include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. (Room 6BCF: Saturday, July 27 at 2:45 p.m. PDT)

"FROM": MGM+'s FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Join executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, John Griffin, and the stars of the series Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay for a sneak peek at the new questions and threats that await the townsfolk in Season 3. (Indigo Ballroom: Saturday, July 27 at 6:45 p.m. PDT)

"A Celebration of Hazbin Hotel, Hosted by Hot Topic": It's a happy day in Hell! Join Hot Topic for a helluva fun celebration of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel with exclusive merch reveals, trivia and prizes, sing-along, and more! Dressing up as your favorite demon is highly encouraged. Plus, special guest appearances you do not want to miss. (Room 6BCF: Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. PDT)

