Prodigal Son Season 2 E04: A Murder Hits Close to Martin's "Home"

Three episodes into the second season of FOX's Prodigal Son and with Catherine Zeta-Jones' Dr. Vivian Capshaw and Alan Cumming's Simon Hoxley aka "The Mind Sleuth" waiting in the wings, Malcolm (Tom Payne) gets an opportunity at a "Take Your Father to Work Day"- though not exactly one like most of us are used to. Still dealing with his confusion over last episode's near-taste of bloodlust, Bright finds himself in Martin's (Michael Sheen) backyard- Claremont Psychiatric, to be exact. This means dad gets to help son with his case. Meanwhile, the scorecard of secrets that Bright, Ainsley (Halston Sage), and Jessica (Bellamy Young) keep getting more and more confusing to keep track of. So with that in mind, check out the following preview post for this week's episode:

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 4 "Take Your Father to Work Day": Martin is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm's cases. While working the same job, Ainsley's suspicion grows when she feels Malcolm may be hiding something from her. All the while, Malcolm and Ainsley must dodge their mother, who's wondering why they got rid of her favorite rug.

Now here's your look at the episode overview and promo for "Take Your Father to Work Day":

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".