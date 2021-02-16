Punky Brewster: WWE Stars Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair Set to Appear

Punky Power is about to clash with the best WWE has to offer as superstars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair when the two appear on the Peacock series Punky Brewster. The timing couldn't be more perfect since the NBC Universal streamer series will also be home to the WWE Network in March. In the series' sixth episode "The Look of Daniel", Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) takes Izzy (Quinn Copeland) to see her favorite superstars.

Bliss is a WWE seven-time champion and second women's triple-crown as a three-time Raw Women's Champion, two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a two-time Women's Tag Champion with Nikki Cross. Prior to joining the company, she's been a lifelong athlete competing in gymnastics, softball, cheerleading, and bodybuilding. Flair, daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, is a WWE 13-time champion and fourth women's grand slam champion as a four-time Raw Women's Champion, five-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a Tag Team Champion with Asuka.

Based on the original 1980s series created by David W. Dulcon (who also serves as an executive producer with Frye), Punky Brewster catches up with the character, now, a single mother of three struggling to make ends meet. She ends up adopting Izzy, who reminds herself of her younger years as an orphan. The series reunites Frye with Cherie Johnson, who also reprises her role on the original. It also stars Freddie Prinze Jr, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell.

The original Punky Brewster ran for four seasons from 1984-1988 for 88 episodes also starring George Gaynes as Punky's adoptive father Henry Warnimont, and Susie Garrett, who played Mrs. Johnson. The success of the live-action series spawned a short-lived animated spinoff. The new sequel series streams on February 25th on Peacock.