Lacey Evans Happy to Be Impregnated by 71-Year-Old Ric Flair

Lacey Evans is happy to be carrying The Nature Boy's unborn child, the Sassy Southern Belle revealed in an online-exclusive interview after WWE Raw last night. The 30-year-old Evans shocked the wrestling world on Monday Night Raw this week when she revealed she's pregnant, with all indications that the 71-year-old Ric Flair is the father. "Woooo!" Flair shouted after learning the news on Raw Monday. "Call me daddy!"

Until now, Flair and Evans have been involved in a supposedly plutonic relationship, with Flair calling the relationship "casual" and Evans stating that, though she of course finds the two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer "cute," their relationship was simply one of mentor and mentee, with Evans soaking in the Nature Boy's wisdom and Flair finding someone who respects his experience as a wrestling legend unlike his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who Flair says doesn't need him in her career.

However, it seems that the relationship between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans is more than just casual, and certainly not platonic. "I have been listening to your daddy's sweet words and knowledge," Evan said on Raw yesterday before revealing the news. "Really taking it all in." And then, in a new online-exclusive interview filmed after Raw, Evans refused to say anything else about the news other than that she's happy.

" You nasty thing," Evans said when asked about the pregnancy. "I said everything that I wanted to say out there. Nasties like yourself need to learn how to stay out of people's business. Just know that I am very happy."

Before the news broke this week, Lacey Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV this Sunday. After that, she would have likely gone on to feud with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. But the newly-announced pregnancy throws a monkey-wrench into the works. If Lacey is pregnant, she can't compete at Elimination Chamber, which means not only will Asuka need a new opponent for this Sunday, but Charlotte Flair will need one for WrestleMania as well. But what do these minor disruptions in plans matter in the face of the far more important and joyous news that Lacey Evans and Ric Flair are expecting a child, and the slightly less important but no more shocking news that The Nature Boy's Lil' Naitch is still functional after all these years.