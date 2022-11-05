Puppet History Season 5 Trailer Hatches, Hinting Professor Return

Watcher Entertainment has released a trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Puppet History that gives a unique look at what could be the return of The Professor. Launched in January 2020, Watcher is a new production studio from Steven Lim, Ryan Bergara, and Shane Madej.

On Puppet History, a whimsical puppet host walks through history's wildest tales as two guests compete for the title of history master. In the fourth season of the show, the fate of The Professor seemed sealed, and the return of the series felt almost impossible. A recent tweet announcing the trailer's release had a photo attached with it of Shane on the floor by the set and working on putting things together. We do know, based on a quote tweet, that Sarah Rubin will be a guest and that this season is bound to include some familiar and new faces competing for the title of history master.

Past topics on Puppet History included things like the 1904 Olympic Marathon, the Donner party, Saint Olga of Kiev, the Great Emu War, and many other parts of history all over the world. The recent debut of Watcher Entertainment's newest series, Ghost Files, continues to be very popular, and more content continues to be added and shaped on the YouTube channel. The last episode of the premiere season for Ghost Files had the duo looking into "The Haunting of Hobo Hill House." Recent spooky guest starring roles on other channels such as Smosh, where they sat around the table for an episode of Eat It or Yeet It, and Good Mythical Morning, where Shane and Ryan took turns reading Creepypasta stories (some fake and some real). Many have hoped for the return of the professor in this fifth season of Puppet History, and while that may be a possibility, will he return as his same loveable self? We'll have to wait and see when it premieres on November 11th.