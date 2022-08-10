Quake by the Lake: Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against challenger Madison Rayne at Quake by the Lake tonight. Rayne, a legend of the TNA Knockouts Division, joined AEW last week as head coach of the women's division and as an in-ring competitor. And on her first day, at last week's Dynamite taping, Rayne got in an argument with Cargill that led to Rayne beating Leila Grey on Rampage last week, which led to tonight's title match at Quake by the Lake.

Despite her pedigree, Rayne was unable to overcome the undefeated Cargill. You can see highlights from the match below:

The challenger Madison Rayne makes her way to the ring for this TBS Championship Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/twQ4eykZ4k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Accompanied by Stokely Hathaway and Kiera Hogan, it's undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill, looking to keep her perfect record intact in this TBS Title Match! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WzK23uuisF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The strength of Jade Cargill on display here but Madison Rayne was able to kick out! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sWwevJvYj7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

TBS Champion Jade Cargill remains undefeated and retains her title, but gets taken out by "Baddie" in disguise – Athena! The #FallenGoddess has her eyes firmly set on that TBS Championship! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QLnUhVORiq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Despite a bloody coffin match and lots of other action, Quake by the Lake isn't over yet. There's still the main event, a match for the Interim AEW Championship between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Check back later for the results and highlights from that match.

#AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has some words for Chris Jericho ahead of their match TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/E4RTodpX48 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Be careful what you ask for Mox!" – #Lionheart Chris Jericho before his #AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Ajgo4uNv2U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

