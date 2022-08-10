Quake by the Lake: Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against challenger Madison Rayne at Quake by the Lake tonight. Rayne, a legend of the TNA Knockouts Division, joined AEW last week as head coach of the women's division and as an in-ring competitor. And on her first day, at last week's Dynamite taping, Rayne got in an argument with Cargill that led to Rayne beating Leila Grey on Rampage last week, which led to tonight's title match at Quake by the Lake.

Match graphic for Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne TBS Championship Match at AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake
Despite her pedigree, Rayne was unable to overcome the undefeated Cargill. You can see highlights from the match below:

Despite a bloody coffin match and lots of other action, Quake by the Lake isn't over yet. There's still the main event, a match for the Interim AEW Championship between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Check back later for the results and highlights from that match.

