Quake by the Lake: Darby Allin Beats Brody King in Coffin Match

Within 30 seconds of the opening match at Quake by the Lake starting, Darby Allin was covered in blood… and it wasn't even his own blood. That gives you an idea of how things are going at this week's AEW Dynamite, a special branded show taking place in Minneapolis. King dominated most of the match, and when Allin made a comeback, The House of Black attacked. But when Buddy Matthews opened the coffin to throw Allin in, Sting was inside. And though String was sporting corruption on his facepaint from getting Malakai Black's Black Mist in his face, he still evened the odds, allowing Allin to choke King out with his own chain and drop him into the coffin for the win.

See highlights from Darby Allin vs. Brody King at Quake by the Lake below:

#HouseOfBlack's Brody King makes his way to the ring but Darby Allin wastes no time in going straight after Brody King as this Coffin Match gets underway here at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KCyYcg8CjF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We're barely a few minutes in to the start of this Coffin Match and the blood is already spilling! It's Brody King vs. Darby Allin at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/cZXSGBlSIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A monstrous mistake by Brody King and Darby Allin escapes danger right at the last second in this Coffin Match at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tb1KLn4nR9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

There's more to come tonight at Quake by the Lake. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Madison Rayne later tonight. And in the main event, Chris Jericho will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship. Both men cut promos after the opening match on Dynamite tonight.

#AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley has some words for Chris Jericho ahead of their match TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/E4RTodpX48 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Be careful what you ask for Mox!" – #Lionheart Chris Jericho before his #AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the Lake Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Ajgo4uNv2U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Check back later for more results from Quake by the Lake.