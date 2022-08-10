Quake by the Lake: Darby Allin Beats Brody King in Coffin Match

Within 30 seconds of the opening match at Quake by the Lake starting, Darby Allin was covered in blood… and it wasn't even his own blood. That gives you an idea of how things are going at this week's AEW Dynamite, a special branded show taking place in Minneapolis. King dominated most of the match, and when Allin made a comeback, The House of Black attacked. But when Buddy Matthews opened the coffin to throw Allin in, Sting was inside. And though String was sporting corruption on his facepaint from getting Malakai Black's Black Mist in his face, he still evened the odds, allowing Allin to choke King out with his own chain and drop him into the coffin for the win.

Match graphic for Darby Allin vs. Brody King Coffin Match at AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake
See highlights from Darby Allin vs. Brody King at Quake by the Lake below:

There's more to come tonight at Quake by the Lake. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Madison Rayne later tonight. And in the main event, Chris Jericho will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship. Both men cut promos after the opening match on Dynamite tonight.

Check back later for more results from Quake by the Lake.

