Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: quantum leap

Quantum Leap: Ernie Hudson Reflects on Show's Legacy, Bakula & More

Ernie Hudson (Boston Blue) spoke with Bleeding Cool about the legacy of NBC's Quantum Leap sequel spinoff, cancellation, Netflix, and more.

When NBC rebooted Quantum Leap in 2022, it would be distinct from its original counterpart that premiered in 1989, which lasted five seasons with stars Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, and ended its run in 1993. Thirty-three years later, TV dramatically changed, where shows aren't structurally fit to lean on one or two main characters, as it's largely ensemble-based in the streaming era. Among other beloved reboots like MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and The Equalizer have followed a similar suit. With Stockwell's passing and Bakula turning down the opportunity to reprise his role as Dr. Sam Beckett, depriving fans the opportunity to find out if he can really leap home, creator Donald P. Bellisario, along with showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, adapted updated Quantum Leap to expand with a new leaper in Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song, and holographic guide Caitlin Bassett's Addison Augustine, and added a team that includes scientist Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), security specialist Jenn Chu (Nanrisa Lee), and Project Quantum Leap director Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), who Beckett leaped into during his youth during the Vietnam War.

The reboot revived the program as Ben jumps into the Quantum Leap accelerator, trying to change lives by jumping into individuals throughout history until his objective is achieved, like his predecessor, Dr. Sam Beckett. Initially, it would be his fiancée, Addison, who was to leap into the chamber. When she finds out what Ben did, she helps him become his guide through each leap until Ian can figure out a way for him to get home, running logistics for each mission. With season two, the series was cancelled in 2024, but NBC granted additional episodes to wrap up any loose ends they could. The reboot ended as ominously as the original, with Addison leaping into the accelerator herself and going with Ben on additional adventures, leaving fans to NOT know if any leaper is ever destined to return home. While promoting his upcoming CBS drama series Boston Blue, Hudson spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the series found its voice, why he thinks it failed, the long-shot opportunity on streaming that could bring renewed interest for a third season, and if he feels Bakula's lack of presence doomed the series.

Quantum Leap Star Ernie Hudson Reflects on Reboot Series Run

I wanted to ask you about 'Quantum Leap.' I recall the last time I spoke with you, it was starting, but now that the series ended after two seasons, was it in the back of your mind that the second could have been the last? How did it feel to get that little extra time to wrap that up? Did creator Donald P. Bellisario or showrunners Steve Lilien or Bryant Wynbrant talk to you about a possible season three, what could have happened, and plans they could have had with Magic?

It took a while. It took about that first season to figure out where we were going with it, then in season two, I thought we broke away from the original mold. No disrespect to NBC, but I don't think they ever really believed in the series. They had an idea of the engagement between the two lead characters [Ben and Addison]. Once they realized that, they were engaged, so now he leaps and she's, but that didn't work out the way they wanted. I don't think they had faith in it, and I was so happy to hear that Netflix picked it up and will be showing the two seasons. Hopefully, there's a new audience, you'll find it, because I really enjoyed the show. If we had another season, I think it would have really gelled, but they kept moving us around in the time slot, and they never really got behind it.

Do you feel that Scott Bakula not being in it might've had to do with their faith in it?

I'm sure. Yeah, I don't know. I'm never privy to what those negotiations were like or if there were negotiations. Bakula and that was like Tom Selleck (with the new 'Magnum P.I.'). It would be great at some point. I don't know. Once again, that's out of my mind, but it would be great if Bakula had been able to be a part of it. It would have certainly legitimized it differently, but I don't know if that had anything to do with it not lasting more than two seasons. I do know everybody worked hard, especially Raymond Lee. He was really committed to it, and I love his work. This show was a great cast, and everybody was putting 100 percent in, but again, I don't think the network was behind it [as they should].

Boston Blue, which also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen, premieres on October 17th on Netflix. Quantum Leap is available to stream on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!