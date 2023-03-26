Quantum Leap S01 Ep. 17 Preview: Ben Leaps Into Some Unfriendly Skies With the season's penultimate episode this week, here are the preview images & promo for NBC's Quantum Leap S01E17 "The Friendly Skies."

With only one leap remaining before the season finale of NBC's Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap, S01E17 "The Friendly Skies" aren't looking too friendly for Ben (Lee). Leaping into a flight attendant on a 1970s passenger jet, Ben has two huge obstacles to overcome. First, save the plane from a group of hijackers who've gotten aboard. Second, save the plane from crashing into the Atlantic. Thankfully, Ben has Ziggy to rely on… except he doesn't. Because apart from everything else that went down last week, Janis (Georgina Reilly) had a huge reveal to lay on Magic (Ernie Hudson). The traitor on the Quantum Leap team? Ziggy. Now, here's a look at what's ahead with this week's chapter:

