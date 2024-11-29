Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Eps. 7 & 8: "Hot Competition"/"Darling Charlotte" Review

Netflix's Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Episode 7: "Hot Competition" and Episode 8: "Darling Charlotte," were hysterical rollercoasters of silliness.

The seventh and eighth episodes of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Hot Competition" and "Darling Charlotte," were hysterical rollercoasters of silliness. It was one challenge after another, making it hard for Ranma and Akane to get to know one another properly. These past episodes reminded me of that episode of Family Guy in which Stewie asks about Gymkata. Of course, every challenge in Ranma 1/2 will involve martial arts, whether it is rhythmic gymnastics or figure skating. In the world of Ranma, every sport is a full combat sport, and it will never cease to be hilarious. But yeah, in place of Akane, Ranma ended up battling against Kodachi in his woman form.

The battle goes exactly as we expect it: Kodachi pulling all the stops and even cheating. It turns out it's like the WWE, and it is a free-for-all. Ranma really is like an anime wrestling show sometimes. So yeah, with every trick, the bars elevate, and soon, even the ring itself is turned into pieces. But of course, Ranma wins, and Kodachi promises not to give up on male Ranma, the opposite of what the terms dictated. It is also funny that everyone thinks both versions of Ranma are siblings or cousins, at the least.

In the following episode, we see Ranma and Akane are out skating. Akane looses P-Chan and goes to Ranma crying, Ranma's kryptonite. It is so cute how he just cannot function when she cries. Unfortunately, P-Chan has been claimed by a very annoying girl. We thought Kodachi was entitled, just wait… anyway, the girl challenges Akane for the little pig to a Competition of skate-slash- martial arts. Things get real when her partner kisses female Ranma, leaving Ranma quite rattled. And rightfully so.

I actually felt very bad for Ranma. Not only did he get assaulted, but it was also his first kiss. Once again, I love how they take these moments to build the relationship between Ranma and Akane so subtly. At the dojo, she is cleaning his cuts, and she challenges him to kiss her, but he cannot do it. I like that Akane did not rush him through this after his experience earlier. However, their families were a different story as they decided to come in since they were taking too long. I hope they continue giving us little snippets with only Ranma and Akane as they continue to get to know each other through all the hurdles life throws at them.

