Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Who Says You're Cute" Review

The fifth installment of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Who Says You're Cute," was a fun chapter that is definitely the gem of this season so far.

The fifth installment of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Who Says You're Cute," was another fun little adventure. I really enjoy the humorous, awkward teenager phase feels this anime continues to carry perfectly. Between the beautiful and colorful animation, the story, and the dialogue, this is definitely the gem of this season so far.

Things start off where they left off in the last episode: Akane's hair is cut by error in the fight between Ranma and Ryoga. The fight immediately stops, and they each get slapped. In just very little time, there is so much character background down. We see everyone seems surprised about Akane's new cut. We also see her acting tough, but then we see she is just a gasoline away from breaking apart.

I like that we get to see Akane's constant struggle to be more feminine because she is always seen as a"tomboy" due to her love for martial arts. I never thought about this as I watched the show growing up, but as an adult it hit so much deeper. The realization of changing Who you are to be accepted due to words you heard as a kid. I always loved Akane more after she got a haircut (and Shampoo and Ukyo, too— but we have not met them yet) because it helped her be a more genuine version of herself, not trying to impress Dr. Tofu by looking more like her sister.

That said, I never realized how influential Ranma was to me as a kid until I started writing this. I loved that Ranma and a few other characters may turn into different versions of themselves, but the anime was about the constant struggle of change and having to find yourself again and accept the person you are. I might be reading too much into it, but Ranma has always been a beacon of light to me.

Akane brings a new pet home and asks Ranma to bathe with it to warm him up. We see why Ryoga took Ranma's change so easily: it turns out Ryoga also fell in one of the ponds in China while looking for Ranma, and now he is the little piggy. As the layers keep peeling like onions we also see Ryoga feel because of a girl and a panda… sounds familiar? If Ryoga did not hate Ranma before, well now it is on as he realizes it was Ranma and the panda was his dad.

This anime truly straddles the line between feels a comedy pretty well. Even if not much happens throughout, it is still a very fun ride. I was concerned the story would be different or changed due to censorship, but I am glad it remains Ranma. I was very much looking forward to seeing Ryoga, and now I cannot wait to see Shampoo. With everything going on in real life, this is definitely one of my comfort shows, and it brings me so much joy to watch.

