Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Fans Giving Josh Duhamel "Transformers"-Level Love

During an interview with Bleeding Cool, Josh Duhamel offered his thoughts on Ransom Canyon returning for Season 2 and the show's fans.

With Netflix renewing the Western drama series Ransom Canyon, star Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Safe Haven, Turistas) is eager to see what lies next for Staten Kirkland trying to make his long distance relationship work with Minka Kelly's Quinn O'Grady, who has taken a job in New York by the end of season one. Upon the announcement, the actor shared his tongue-in-cheek response, "Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No, thank you," he told the streamer. "I just don't think it's someplace Staten would move … but I'd like to find out." While promoting his upcoming action thriller Off the Grid, Duhamel spoke to Bleeding Cool about the overwhelming fan response for the April Blair series, not seen since his run in the Transformers franchise. Ransom Canyon follows three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of Ransom Canyon, which is located beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country.

Ransom Canyon Star Josh Duhamel on Series Positive Response and Why It's an "Easy Escape"

Bleeding Cool: How does it feel to saddle up for season two of 'Ransom Canyon' and get back with everyone? Do you have a favorite Staten moment from season one?

Well, I'm just very excited we're going to get to do it again. I was extremely happy with the way it turned out, and the (fan) response has been really positive. I don't remember having this positive a response to anything I've done, besides maybe 'Transformers' [2007]. People seem to connect with the show, and that's a testament to the actors. It's a testimony to April, her writing team, the art department, and the cinematography. It feels like an escape, an easy watch. We want to keep this thing very grounded, real, and that's our job as the actors, and the writing team is going to deliver.

Ransom Canyon, which also stars Eoin Macken, Philip Winchester, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Andrew Liner, and James Brolin, is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our interview with Schumacher here. Off the Grid, which also stars Greg Kinnear, Maria Elisa Camargo, Peter Stormare, Michael Zapesotsky, and Ricky Russert, is available in theaters on June 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!