Rascalz a Casualty of 2020 Wrestling Wars Between WWE and AEW?

The 2020 Wrestling Wars between WWE and AEW have left wrestling fandom bitterly divided, with nary a social media post or comment section about one company free from attack by marks from the other one. WWEbronies and AEWbronies may never see eye-to-eye, but now the conflict may have claimed its first relationship as the tag team of The Rascalz may be no more!

WWE announced the signing of two members of the Rascalz, Dez and Wentz, in a press release this week.

The latest class of recruits has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The group brings a wide array of experience to the WWE PC, including independent and international wrestling experience as well as in professional sports. Deveon Everheart Aiken, better known to fans as Dezmond Xavier, brings a dazzling array of aerial offense to the PC. Aiken, a nine-year-veteran of the squared circle, has competed for promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Impact Wrestling. Zachary Green, aka Zachary Wentz, is a frequent tag team partner of Aiken's. The 26-year-old Ohio native is also a former MMA fighter. Alex Brandenburg competed under the name Alex Zayne on the independent scene. The Kentucky native has made a name for himself in promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro and Ring of Honor during his 15-year career. Sojiru "Ikemen" Higuchi is a 26-year-old wrestler from Japan who was trained by former United States and WWE Tag Team Champion Tajiri, and he has competed for Wrestle-1 and All-Japan Pro Wrestling. Twenty-three-year-old Georgia native Anriel Howard played college basketball at Mississippi State and Texas A&M. She was selected in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and played professionally for the Seattle Storm. Russ Taylor of Phelan, Calif. brings plenty of global experience to the WWE PC. Taylor has competed for wXw in Germany, as well as in Japan and across the United States. For more information on the WWE Performance Center, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.

Notably missing from the list is Trey Miguel. But why? In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's latest issue, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel hasn't decided yet whether he'll join WWE or AEW. That means that, if Miguel does decide to sign with AEW, it will break up The Rascalz for the extent of their contracts.