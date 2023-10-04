Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, tony khan, wrestling

Ratings Tampering? Tony Khan Urges Fans to Set DVRs for AEW Dynamite

The Chadster cries foul as Tony Khan urges fans to manually set DVRs for AEW Dynamite in crafty ratings scheme! Was he behind the phone alerts too? 😡👎

Oh, brother! Here we go again! 😒 Tony Khan is back with his bag of tricks, and this time, he's messing with DVRs! Yes, you read that right. The Chadster is not making this up! 😤 Today, Tony Khan got on Twitter, threw out some bogus excuse about TBS listings, and asked wrestling fans to manually set their DVRs for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. Talk about a low blow! 👊💥

Now, why would Tony Khan be begging fans to DVR his own show, you ask? It's simple. By asking fans to manually set their DVRs, he's hoping to artificially boost the ratings for tonight's episode, which is (conveniently) celebrating the fourth anniversary of Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡 This is typical Tony Khant chicanery! He knows there's a ratings war going on, so he's using every sneaky method he can think of to try and grab any extra viewership he can get.

I've been told an issue is affecting TBS listings.

For some reason TBS lists tonight's #AEWDynamite at 4pm ET.

The issue is affecting DirecTV + Spectrum customers nationwide, maybe others Please check to ensure that your DVR is set for our usual start time TONIGHT, 8pm ET/7pm CT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This has The Chadster reflecting on today's events. The US government tested the national emergency alert system today, right? The Chadster is no conspiracy theorist, but isn't it a little too coincidental? 🤔 Everyone's phones buzzed today with that test. Supposedly, it was for emergency alerts, but what if, just what if, Tony Khan used that noise to brainwash people into setting their DVRs for Dynamite tonight?! It sounds ludicrous, right? But with Tony Khan, who knows what he's capable of? 😱😱 The Chadster only wishes he'd listened to his Uncle's facebook posts and worn a tinfoil hat today during the test. Who knows, The Chadster may find himself tuning into AEW Dynamite tonight and suddenly enjoying it!

The Chadster's blood is boiling, pals. 🌡️ The wrestling business is not a game! This is a slap in the face to the legacy of WWE, an institution that built this industry from the ground up. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. By doing this, Tony Khan has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🔪💔

What The Chadster is trying to say is that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Wrestling is not about stooping to cheap tricks for a few extra viewers. It's about respect, tradition, and honor. It's about putting on a show fans can be proud to tune into, not some gimmick-filled dumpster fire that pretends to be wrestling. 🚫🔥

In a world full of manipulation and mind games by Tony Khan, there's only one way The Chadster sees to fight back: refuse to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight. Let's show him that true wrestling fans won't be swayed by his underhanded tactics! 🙌💯 Let's stand up for what wrestling should be! Let's show our support for the true king of the wrestling world: WWE! 👑🎉

Just remember, folks, when it comes to Tony Khan's shenanigans, The Chadster is here to bust them wide open. Because someone has to stand up for unbiased wrestling journalism, and that someone is: The Chadster. 💪😎

Stay strong, wrestling pals, and keep resisting the manipulation of Tony Khan! 🖐️✊ Until next time, remember, "Somebody once told mer the world's gonna roll me/I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed." 🎶 Yeah, Smash Mouth gets it. If only Tony Khan did… 🙄

#UnbiasedJournalism #SayNoToAEW #WWEForever

