Raw Preview: McIntyre vs. Orton, Sheamus Drama, Flair Sex Scandal

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, just off the phone with rapper Wale, who I have successfully convinced to eat smoked salmon on bagels from now on. To get him to do it, I had to agree to cut a track on his next album, comrades. El Presidente has the phat socialist rhymes, comrades. About this, there is no doubt! And anyone who says otherwise will be dragged from their home in the middle of the night by my secret police. Haw haw haw haw! But it is not El Presidente's skillz that brings use here today, my friends. No, we are here to talk about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, and the three matches and segments WWE has advertised in their Raw preview.

First up on Raw tonight, Randy Orton will once again face Drew McIntyre, in a non-title match this time, mostly to set up interference from the people both men are actually feuding with: The Fiend and Sheamus.

The Viper's past transgressions have been catching up to him in recent weeks, and the WWE Champion comes knocking again Monday night. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are set to reignite their rivalry with a rematch on Raw. The Legend Killer looked to end his back-and-forth with long-time foe Edge last week, but a demonic Alexa Bliss haunted Orton and helped set The Rated-R Superstar up for the win. The King of Claymore Country has mounting issues of his own with Edge's open WrestleMania challenge looming over the title picture, and a crushing Brogue Kick from his old friend Sheamus cutting off a trusted ally. What chaos will await McIntyre and Orton when they clash once again in non-title action? Don't miss the hard-hitting match and much more Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Comrades, if you thought that Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, between matches, promos, and various backstage segments, will probably eat up about half the time on Raw, wait until you hears this: McIntyre will also confront Sheamus, probably in the opening promo of the show, tonight. From WWE.com:

It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday. After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre's WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted. With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

Oh, I'll be tuning in, comrades. You know what they say: keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer! That's why I lock all of my enemies in a dungeon underneath my palace. Haw haw haw haw! Finally, it looks like Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans may finally settle their differences over Lacey having sex with Charlotte's elderly father, WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair.

The budding entanglement between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair has been a thorn in the side of Charlotte Flair. The time for games is over Monday night as Charlotte and Lacey will meet face-to-face Monday night on Raw. Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer have continually inserted themselves into The Queen's business in recent weeks, even having a hand in costing Charlotte & Asuka the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble. Charlotte has paved her own way in a career that's already revolutionized the WWE Women's division, but her father isn't one to cede the spotlight so easily. "The Nature Boy" was vocal about his trailblazing role in WWE on Raw Talk and has set out to build another all-time Superstar in Lacey Evans seemingly at the expense of his own daughter. What fireworks are set to explode when Charlotte and Lacey come together on Raw? Catch the encounter this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

My good friend Jude Terror will be recapping Raw tonight, comrades, so remember to check back after the show for analysis. Until next time: socialism or death!