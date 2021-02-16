Raw Recap: More Last Minute Changes to Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber is a week away, and WWE has four matches booked. What else will fall into place on WWE Raw tonight? Let's find out.

WWE Raw Recap – February 15th, 2021

Raw kicks off with an episode of Miz TV, so viewers know they're in for a long night. Drew McIntyre is the guest. John Morrison is out this week. COVID? Miz blathers on and on for a while, trying to get McIntyre riled up at WWE management for putting him in the Elimination Chamber match. Drew tells him to shut up. Miz doesn't listen, so McIntyre headbutts him in the face.

But unfortunately, Miz makes a complete recovery after McIntyre leaves and cuts an entire new promo about having the Money in the Bank contract. Ultimately, he says he's pulling himself from the Elimination Chamber match since he doesn't need it to be WWE Champion. Which means that there's an open spot. Hmm.

Hurt Business vs. Riddle and Lucha House Party

Riddle checks in with the Lucha House Party backstage. He assures Lince Dorado that he's cool with the furry lifestyle, and then they head to the ring and have a match with Hurt Business. Even commentary gets bored during this one. They spend most of the time talking about Bobby Lashley, who isn't here, and also provide an out for Keith Lee in the Elimination Chamber triple threat in case he isn't done quarantining, saying his "medical status is in question." Riddle puts this match out of its misery, pinning MVP.

Winners: Riddle and Lucha House Party

Bobby Lashley attacks and beats up Riddle and both members of Lucha House Party after the match. Then he shakes Riddle around in the Hurt Lock.

Miz meets with Adam Cole backstage. He suggests John Morrison take his spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Pearce promises to take it under consideration.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are about to cut a promo backstage when Tozawa interrupts by pinning R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship. Tozawa then bumps into Priest, so Priest lays him out and invites Bad Bunny to pin him and win the belt, which he does.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston make a case to Adam Cole that Kofi is the former world champion who should be in the Elimination Chamber match. Miz interrupts to advocate for Morrison, who Miz says is a former world champion of WWE's ECW. Pearce says the winner of a match between Miz and Kingston will decide it.

Michael Cole brags about WWE having 10 million TikTok followers. Decades from now, historians will mark this exact point as the time when TikTok became no longer cool.

Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and Ric Flair come out to cut a promo on Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Lacey: "I have been listening to your daddy's sweet words and knowledge. Really taking it all in." She then talks about winning the Raw Women's Championship from Asuka at Elimination Chamber, but she talks about it in the same tone as she talked about Ric Flair, so I guess she is trying to insinuate she's sleeping with Asuka too.

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

After a commercial break, the two teams face off in a match. Royce wrestles most of it. When Lacey finally gets in the ring, she quickly ducks out. She says she can't wrestle because she's pregnant. Ric starts dancing around and wooing, implying he's the father. Charlotte looks disgusted. Well, that took a twist. An incredible twist. Best angle in wrestling right now.

Charly Caruso interviews Sheamus. He says he'll win the gauntlet match tonight and the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz

Because you can never have enough segments featuring… *checks notes*… The Miz, Miz comes out again and has a match with Kofi Kingston. If Miz wins, John Morrison will replace Miz in the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday. If Kofi wins, he's in the match, and he has a chance to replicate 2019's KofiMania. Here's the good news: Kofi wins. The bad news: there will be no KofiMania repeat this year.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

We see a replay of Nia Jax injuring her hole, and then Sarah Schrieber interviews Lana and Naomi. Lana cuts a promo about beating Nia and being best friends with Naomi.

Randy Orton cuts a promo about how he's gonna win the gauntlet match tonight and then the Elimination Chamber on Sunday. It's basically the same as all the other promos we've heard tonight until Alexa Bliss cuts in with a creepy video. "Earth to Earth. Ashes to Ashes. Dust to Dust," she says. "In fire, he was destroyed. But in the future, he will be reborn."

She's sitting in the middle of a pentagram on the ground with red candles at the five points of the star. A gust of wind blows the candles out, and she laughs evilly until the segment ends.

Lana vs. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler and Lana have a match, the official follow-up to the My Hole incident that went viral last week. WWE seemed reluctant to run with that last week when they censored Nia on YouTube, but they seem to have come around and embraced it, so now we can probably expect WWE to milk My Hole for all its worth.

Anyway, Baszler wins this five-star classic, making Lana tap out to the Kirafuda Clutch.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman approaches Adam Pearce backstage. He wants to know why he's not in the match. Pearce says Strowman is technically a former Universal Champion, not a WWE Champion, which of course, completely contradicts the thing with Morrison and the ECW Championship that happened earlier on THIS VERY SHOW. Strowman says Pearce and Shane McMahon better resolve this.

Elimination Chamber Gauntlet Match

AJ Styles cuts a promo complaining about Kofi Kingston getting into the Elimination Chamber match. He says he'll destroy Kingston's dreams at the PPV. He's about to do his own version of Steiner Math when The New Day interrupts. Kingston and Styles start off the gauntlet match with Omos and Xavier Woods at ringside. Omos gets himself ejected, though.

Styles eliminates Kingston and McIntyre comes out. Kingston and Styles had a pretty epic match before, but Styles pulls off a second one with McIntyre. Unfortunately, Styles can't withstand the Claymore and gets eliminated. It's McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy next. McIntyre is barely able to defeat Hardy, and then Randy Orton comes out.

That would be big trouble for Orton… except that Alexa Bliss appears on the Thunderdone's video screens to distract Orton, who gets counted out. Now it's down to McIntyre and Sheamus. Finally, it's his former best friend Sheamus that McIntyre is unable to overcome. He misses a Claymore and gets hit with a Brogue Kick.

Winner: Sheamus

Sheamus earns the final entry spot in the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and he cuts a promo about it on his way out of the Thunderdome. And so concludes another episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Thanks for reading, and I'll see you again on Friday for Smackdown. El Presidente will be here to cover Impact tomorrow.