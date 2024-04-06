Posted in: Amazon Studios, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, Batman, bruce wayne, Reacher

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Makes It Clear: "I Would Love to Play Batman"

Reacher star Alan Ritchson explains why he would a chance to play Batman. We hope DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran are taking note.

After having some really promising things to say about his future with the hit Prime Video series, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is also making it clear that he has another iconic character in mind that he would love to have a chance to tackle. As part of a video featurette accompanying a profile interview of him by The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson had a chance to discuss some things he has on his "Career Bucket List." In the clip above, Ritchson is asked if he would prefer to portray the Joker or Batman. If DC Studios CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran haven't signed off on casting for The Brave and the Bold, they might want to give Ritchson's people a call. Because the idea of "Jack Reacher" mentoring his son in the Batman method of crime-fighting is definitely something folks would pay to see.

Noting that he feels like Joaquin Phoenix "crushed it" in Joker, Ritchson makes it clear that he's all-in on playing The Dark Knight. "I would love to play Batman. There! I said it, okay? I'll shout it from the rooftops. 'I want to be Bruce Wayne!' Here's the thing about Batman – you know what his superpower is? Intelligence. Dude is the smartest superhero there is. Like, he's inventive and he's got all the gadgets stuff, but he's super smart. I want to be that guy and also to have like a cave with hypercars, sports cars, and awesome motorcycles. You saw the Ducati – I'm into that stuff."

Chris Romano and Eric Falconer's Ritchson, Darin Brooks & Chris Romano-starring college football comedy series Blue Mountain State was a surprise hit that still has a cult following to this day. Combine that with Ritchson's growing success, and it makes complete sense that a sequel series has hit the market – with Ritchson set to reprise his role as Kevin "Thad" Castle (and Brooks & Romano expected to reprise their roles as Alex Moran and Sampson "Sammy" Cacciatore, respectively).

As of this writing, the project hasn't locked in a home for the Lionsgate Television series, with negotiations ongoing. Romano and Falconer are expected to return for the sequel series, which could find a home at either Amazon (home to Ritchson's series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels) or Netflix (where the series has found a new audience and built up its reputations among new viewers who discovered the series years after it ended its run in 2011). In fact, the series was so popular that a Kickstarter campaign would see the film Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland hit screens in February 2016.

Former NFL running back and veteran actor, Ed Marinaro ("Hill Street Blues"), stars as the coach. Alex, played by Emmy Award®-winner Darin Brooks ("Blue Crush") is a talented quarterback, content to be second-string and ride the bench while partying with his best friend Sammy, played by Romanski ("The Sarah Silverman Program"), who aspires to be the school's beloved mascot. Craig, played by Sam Jones III ("Smallville"), on the other hand, is the school's top recruit and future NFL-pro whose life is already being mapped out for him by his controlling girlfriend, Denise, played by Gabrielle Dennis ("The Game"). The cast also includes Thad, played by Alan Ritchson ("Smallville"), the team's over-the-top captain who takes his role as team leader to mean hazing the incoming freshman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!