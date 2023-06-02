Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene With Season 2 hitting soon, Amazon's offering a look back at some classic moments from the first season of the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher.

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with the second season of Amazon's Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher, Ritchson was discussing the streaming series on The Rich Eisen Show. For this go-around, Amazon is going the same route that FX Networks has been doing as a lead-up to the Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval. Essentially, the streamer is reintroducing us to Ritchson's Jack Reacher via some selected clips from the first season. In the two that have been released so far, we're taken back to the time when Ritchson first hit our screens in a role he was born to play. Following that, we have a look back to the second episode, when Reacher and Roscoe (Willa Fitzgerald) are forced to crash overnight in the same motel room when the road home gets washed out.

So for a look at some special moments from S01E01 "Welcome to Margrave" (directed by Thomas Vincent and written by Nick Santora) and S01E02 "First Dance" (directed by Sam Hill and written by Scott Sullivan), check out the highlight clips below (followed by a look back at what we know about the second season so far):

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

