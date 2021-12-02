Reacher: Amazon Previews Alan Ritchson-Starring Lee Child Series Adapt

Reacher is coming. Hopefully, he's not coming after you. Amazon Prime Video released preview images and the official trailer for the first season of the show starring Alan Ritchson based on the bestselling novels by Lee Child. All eight episodes will drop on Prime Video on February 2022. The series follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country hitchhiking and exploring the nation he once served.

The first season adapts The Killing Floor, the first novel in the series that sets the template for the rest of the books. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he gets arrested immediately for the town's first homicide in 20 years. Eyewitnesses claim to place him at the scene of the crime and the corrupt cops and town leaders are eager to put him away for it as soon as possible. When he works to prove his innocence, he uncovers how deep the corruption runs in the town, and once Reacher decides something is rotten, his drive is to burn all the bad guys down.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reacher – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSycMV-_Csw)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Child described The Killing Floor as "the foundational story in the Reacher myth. He's learning how to be Jack Reacher." The book set the template of Reacher as a wandering avenging angel in the form of a 6'5"250-pound man who's an unstoppable force once he sets his sights on the bad guys. While adept at weapons, Reacher usually just pounds the bad guys into oblivion.

"This guy stepped on the screen and had this stillness and blend of menace and goodwill that is always confusing about Reacher," Child says of the 6'4" Ritchson. "If he's going to be your friend, you're very lucky. If he's not going to be your friend, you're very unlucky. All of that had to be transmitted just through stance, mood, look — and Ritchson had it right away."

The first season of Reacher is written by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner for the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

The other cast members include Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Deputy Roscoe Conklin, the only cop who believes Reacher is innocent and becomes his love interest, Chris Webster) as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher's female counterpart and as deadly as he is (who was introduced in the later novels), Harvey Guillén from What We Do in the Shadows as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk as Charlie, Currie Graham as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher in flashbacks not in the original novel, and Bruce McGill as Mayor Teale, the big bad of the first book who will definitely face the bloodiest retribution at the story's climax. "If you've loved Reacher, then this is as close as you will ever get to him on the screen," Child promises. "Trust me: It's perfect."