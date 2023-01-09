Reacher Season 2 Fight Scene Has Alan Ritchson Seriously Excited Still winded from rehearsals, Reacher star Alan Ritchson didn't waste time sharing his excitement over a Season 2 fight scene in this video.

After taking some time to sing the praises of the show's extras and the important role they play in filming, series star Alan Ritchson turned his attention back to the filming that's going on when it comes to the second season of Amazon's Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Reacher. Out of breath from fight rehearsal, Ritchson posted a video where he couldn't wait to tell us about the great fight season that he's working on that we'll get to see during the second season. And while his words alone are more than enough to get fans psyched, you can tell this is a particularly impressive scene by Ritchson coming across like he really wants to tell us about it.

Here's a look at the video that Ritchson posted earlier today, making sure that we keep an eye out for that fight scene when the series returns to Amazon's Prime Video:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming on the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.