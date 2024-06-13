Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon prime video, anthony michael hall, exclusive, interview, Reacher, trigger warning

Reacher Star Anthony Michael Hall Teases "Dynamic and Great" Season 3

Anthony Michael Hall (Trigger Warning) spoke with us about Prime Video's Reacher Season 3, his character Zachary Beck, and his co-stars.

Anthony Michael Hall thrived as a character actor, emerging into the scene in 1979 as a child star. With over 100 credits to his name and working across six decades, the "Brat Pack" veteran remains one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, even occasionally reuniting with familiar faces like James Spader on his series The Blacklist on NBC. While promoting his Netflix film Trigger Warning, Hall spoke with Bleeding Cool about his venture on Amazon Prime Video's action thriller series Reacher as season 3 addition Zachary Beck, working with star Alan Ritchson, and what little he can tease about his character.

Reacher Season 3: Hall on How Zachary Beck's Story Impacts Jack

"I can't say much, but here's what I can tell you. This is what Amazon has released, and I want to be careful here," Hall said. "I can't mess with my bosses, but it's based on a novel called 'Persuader,' which is one that I think [Lee Child] wrote 28 of them. What I heard from Alan Ritchson is Lee Child is retired now. Good for him! He worked hard, but his brothers picked up the mantle, continuing the books here. It's based on a book called 'Persuader,' which is a type of gun. My character is Zachary [Beck], and he has a son, Richard Beck, who was about 19 or 20, played by Johnny Berchtold, and it's a dynamic and great season. I can't give away too much, but fans of the book series will know from the novel that plays heavily into it. Reacher gets involved with Beck and his son, leading to the whole season."

Hall revealed he recently wrapped filming his Reacher scenes. "I was honored to be a part of the season, and we shot eight episodes. We started it last summer because of the strike we had to pause, then pick up in November," he said. "I finished two days ago and the crew's shooting until July. We only had one hiatus from there, like March and April, for the weather because we had the winter, but it will be a dynamic season. They keep pushing the envelope on the action. Alan Ritchson was a great guy, a solid actor, and involved in the process. He's also directed and produced some stuff. Alan's very smart and worked closely with the camera crew and directors when lensing and creating the show. That was impressive to see. I respect Alan – the top-notch best Canadian crew in Toronto. We had a great time together and I worked with two great ladies, Maria Stern and Sonya Cassidy, and they were phenomenal. I can't say too much about the story, but it's a great group of people."

Fans will have to wait a while as season three of Reacher, which also stars Brian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart, won't premiere until 2025. Trigger Warning, which also stars Jessica Alba, premieres June 21st on Netflix.

