Red Dwarf Podcast "Better Than Life" Launches on December 15th

Better Than Life, a new podcast about cult British SciFi sitcom Red Dwarf featuring a score of British comedians, launches on December 15th.

A new podcast about Red Dwarf is launching on Friday, December 15th. Better Than Life is an episode-by-episode breakdown of the classic sci-fi sitcom featuring a rogue's gallery of awesome guest comedians. That's British guest comedians who seem to have all grown up on the show ever since it premiered on the BBC back in the 1980s and lasted all the way to the early 2000s when it moved to British cable channels. The sitcom itself is now available to stream in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

As the makers of Better than Life said, "We have discovered that a lot of current comics have a (sometimes secret) passion for the show, and we felt it's time to expose the love and work out why it remains so enduring, formative, and hilarious. Each episode, co-hosts Fergus March and John Bocelli, along with producer Alex Watson, are joined by a funny fan of Red Dwarf to chat about why they love the show and to do a deep dive into a specific episode."

The guest stars on Season One are the sublime Nick Helm, Bec Hill, Sooz Kempner, Guy Kelly, Matt Blair, and Paul Foxcroft. We already have smashing guests lined up for Season Two, like Sarah Mills, Nat Luurtsema, David Reed, and Gemma Arrowsmith. If you're American, you may not know these comedians, but you should. They're all British and are known on the comedy circuit in the UK for a good reason – they're all bloody funny and in that uniquely snarky British way. Sooz Kempner recently entered the Doctor Who universe, or Whoniverse, as intergalactic freelance assassin Doom as part of the 60th Anniversary events.

"Expect jokes, chats about jokes, chats about Red Dwarf, chats about other comedy, and generally enlightening chat content from your favourite comedians," the makers declared. "And yes, we will be going all the way to The Promised Land. "

Better Than Life: the Red Dwarf podcast will be available on Spotify and wherever podcasts are downloaded.

