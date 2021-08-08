Reginald the Vampire: Jacob Batalon Tapped to Lead SYFY Series

Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films for Sony, will be front and center in SYFY's Reginald the Vampire, tapped to play the lead in the project based on Johnny B. Truant's "Fat Vampire" series. The hourlong dramedy has been picked up for a 10-episode straight-to-series order for the NBC Universal cable network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reginald the Vampire Production Details

The series revolves around an unlikely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, SyFy's upcoming Chucky) will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Jeremiah Chechik (Shadowhunters) will co-executive produce and direct. Production comes from Great Pacific Media and Modern Story Company. Also joining to EP are Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, and Julie De Cresce.

Truant's Fat Vampire, first published in 2012, consists of six books: Tastes Like Chicken, All You Can Eat, Harder Better Fatter Stronger, Fatpocalypse, and Survival of the Fattest. The series success led off to a spinoff The Vampire Maurice. The SyFy series will be its first TV adaptation. Batalon appeared in all of the Tom Holland-starred Spider-Man films including Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and the upcoming No Way Home slated for December 17. He also appeared in the last two Avengers films Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). He wrapped production on the TV series Zaya and the series of shorts 50 States of Fright for Roku Originals.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.