The Actual Title for Spider-Man 3 is Spider-Man: No Way Home

Yesterday, the internet got trolled by the cast of the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya all posted titles and logos for the next Spider-Man movie. At first, people actually thought that Holland's title was real, which might show the brain rot we all have from being in quarantine for almost a full year. Today, however, they decided to show the actual title, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a funny little video that pokes fun at the fact that Holland can't seem to keep his mouth shut when it comes to spoilers.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

The movie is still shooting at the moment, but Marvel and Sony Pictures appear to be sticking with that release date. At the moment, they are also playing rather coy when it comes to the various cameo rumors that are flying around the internet. There is a lot of evidence that this movie is going to be a live-action version of Spider-Verse, and everyone is expecting the stars from the previous versions of the character. Holland denies those rumors for now, but maybe he finally learned how to keep the spoilers to himself. Zendaya, Holland, and Batalon posted three first look pictures from the upcoming movie on their Instagrams.

With the official reveal of the title, we also have the official logo as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be directed by Jon Watts, is currently shooting and has a December 17, 2021 release date, but with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into pretty much everything, that could change.