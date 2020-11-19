Renee Paquette Pregnant? Jon Moxley Drops Bombshell on Dynamite

Jon Moxley dropped a major bombshell during AEW Dynamite tonight. Moxley cut a promo on the show and casually dropped the news that he has "a pregnant wife at home." Moxley is married to Renee Paquette, who was known as Renee Young in WWE. This is, to my knowledge, the first thing anyone has heard about the couple having a baby.

From The Shovel: AEW Dynamite Edition, our weekly AEW Dynamite recap (out tomorrow morning), here's how it went down:

Next, we see the Boundless commercial by Director X that AEW released earlier today. Then Dynamite takes a commercial break. After the break, we see a pre-recorded promo by Jon Moxley. He talks about his childhood and his father, who told him they're the good guys. He's remembered that throughout his career and in defending the AEW Championship against all comers. He mentions he has a pregnant wife at home. Uh… what? Was that known? This is a real roller coaster of a promo. What is he talking about? Oh yeah, Moxley says he's gonna sign the contract tonight to face Kenny Omega tonight at the upcoming Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite in December.

So yeah, that happened. Thus far, Young hasn't commented on Twitter, even though she was tweeting just 25 minutes ago (as of this writing). So this situation is developing, but if what Moxley said is true, that's great news. Paquette also has a cookbook coming out soon and just announced the launch of a new podcast after parting ways with WWE in August. Congratulations to Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette on this surprise news. Hopefully, Moxley didn't let that slip by accident, because if he did, he'd have more than Kenny Omega to worry about when he gets home tonight!

UPDATE: Paquette confirmed the news on Instagram.