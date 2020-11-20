Renee Paquette Speaks on Jon Moxley's Dynamite Pregnancy Reveal

AEW Champion Jon Moxley shocked the world on Wednesday when he casually revealed during a promo that his wife, former WWE Tv personality Renee Paquette, is pregnant. The decision to announce it that way, it seems, happened at the last minute. In an interview with People, Paquette discussed how the "no-frills couple" came to make their big announcement during a wrestling promo with little fanfare.

"We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest. I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However, I definitely couldn't have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite," said Paquette. "I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone, and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite! But we're a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly."

Paquette went on to reveal what gender she believes the baby will be, though she says the couple has naming options for both.

"We don't even know if it's a boy or a girl yet, but we have options for both scenarios!" said Paquette. "My maternal instinct is telling me it's a girl. We'll see if I'm right! Naming a person is crazy; it's a lot of pressure to get it right. But I think we'll probably lean towards something classic and timeless!"

