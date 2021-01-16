Reno 911! S08: Thomas Lennon, Jamie Lee Curtis Get Up Close & Personal

At this point, we're getting the feeling that Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and the rest of the team from Reno 911! would find it easier to just travel to each of our homes and perform the episodes personally. One of the original selling points of the short-length programming provider Quibi was the return of the beloved Comedy Central series- and the series didn't disappoint. But Quibi did. Big time. So big in fact that "The Greatest Innovation of 2020" ended up going belly-up by the end of the year (and reportedly $2B-plus with it)- but there was a silver lining. Roku stepped in to purchase 75 of Quibi's shows to air on the Roku Channel for free starting sometime this year- and that's great news for Reno 991! fans because that means the new episodes have a home once again. To mark the occasion and to remind fans of the eighth season coming soon, Lennon tweeted out an image of him with a season guest star fans will want to come home for, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Here's a look at Lennon's tweet from earlier today, showing Curtis rocking an eyepatch and doing something to what looks like a naked Lt. Dangle in what could be a prison/jail setting. Like we needed another reason to check out Reno 911! when its eighth season premieres on the Roku Channel later this year:

Since @jamieleecurtis is trending. Just wait 'til you see her brilliance in #Reno911 season 8, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ys27NbLlq4 — Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) January 16, 2021

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink – and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.

Joining Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver for the series' Quibi return were Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong. In addition, the new episodes of Reno 911! saw a parade of guest stars that included Liz Carey, Jacob Wysocki, Alex Fernie, Guy Stevenson, Mitch Rouse, Courtney Paul, Toby Huss, Kathryn Burns, Barbara Ann Duffy, Vera Duffy, Renee Albert, Morgan Lester, Deepti Gupta, Meagan Kong, Mark Romain, Oliver Lennon, Brian Phelps, Kate Lambert, Julie Brister, Julian Gant, Courtney Pauroso, Paul Walter Hauser, Rodney J Hobbs, Jenny Pellicer, Jenny Lennon, Jack Plotnick, Kulap Vilaysack, Ron Funches, Guy Stevenson, Chris Tallman, Oscar Montoya, Irina Voronina, Jim Rash, Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Andricopoulos, and Jill Basey.

Originally running from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central, the mockumentary-style series parodied popular "crime cam" series such as Cops and developed a strong fan-following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills and dysfunctional family feel with the show's unscripted vibe. Nevada's finest found themselves taking a trip to the big screen with 2007 feature film Reno 911!: Miami. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Comedy Central Productions is set to produce, with more casting news set to come before the series' May 4 premiere.