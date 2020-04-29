Reno 911 Trailer: Not Sure Their Squad Goals Included Social Media

With only days to go until our favorite law-enforcement officers come storming back into our lives with the return of Comedy Central favorite Reno 911!, Quibi and original series creators/writers/cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver are treating fans to the official poster key art and trailer for the series' return. For the most part, our past run-ins have been of the Zoom variety due to social-distancing laws. Of course, we would love to think that Dangle (Lennon) and his team were looking to enforce the law and also be good role models on the best way to keep everyone happy. We know better, but in the "big picture," it probably saved a whole lot of property damage having them stay put. Because as you're about to see, when they're free to roam and left to their own devices? Especially with a badge and gun? Some very, very bad things can happen, usually involving gunplay, something exploding, and a well-choreographed fashion show.

Originally running from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central, the mockumentary-style series parodied popular "crime cam" series such as Cops and developed a strong fan-following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills and dysfunctional family feel with the show's unscripted vibe. Nevada's finest found themselves taking a trip to the big screen with 2007 feature film Reno 911!: Miami. Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong have returned for the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Comedy Central Productions is set to produce, with more casting news set to come before the series' May 4 premiere.

Comedy Central Original Content co-heads Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen are excited to give the show's fanbase what they've been asking for, for some time: "We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series 'Reno 911!' to the world. Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call." Reno 911! is the second project Lennon has set up at the service, with comedy series Winos also expected to premiere some time this year.