Report: WWE to Confiscate Wrestler Twitch Accounts; Yang Responds

A new report has offered an update on the situation with WWE looking to cut down on "third party engagements" by their talent, who are nominally independent contractors but are treated in every way that matters like employees. According to Wrestling Inc., WWE is moving forward with taking over the Twitch accounts of its wrestlers. The website reports that WWE "will own those accounts; however talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees."

The news didn't sit well with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has become the number one politician for commentary on pro wrestling for some reason. Yang previously criticized WWE when the original report hit the web a month ago, threatening to sick the federal government on the wrestling business if Joe Biden wins and gives him a cabinet position. He said, "Come on, Vince – you've already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits, and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it."

Now, Yang has responded to the new report, tweeting, "This would be infuriating to me if I had spent time building up my social media channels only to have WWE take them over from their 'independent contractors.' People are angry and rightfully so." He added, "This is some bullshit."

WWE is also coming for wrestler's Cameo accounts, with Roderick Strong announcing Thursday night, "It was fun while it lasted, but Tomorrow morning my @BookCameo will be gone. So get yours while you still can…"

It's unclear why WWE believes that it should control the personal time of its independent contractors, but there are lots of things about that designation that are unclear.