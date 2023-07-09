Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, SYFY, TV | Tagged: alan tudyk, lfcc, london film and comic con, Peter Hogan, Resident Alien

Resident Alien Season 3: Co-Creator Hogan Making Stan Lee-Style Cameo

Peter Hogan will be making an on-screen cameo in the final episode of the third season of SYFY's Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk.

Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Comics says there were only two properties that he 100% felt would be TV shows of movies when he signed the deal to publish them. Not Hellboy, Sin City, or 300, but The Mask… and Resident Alien. Co-creator and writer of the Resident Alien comic book Peter Hogan is appearing at London Film And Comic Con this weekend and just let slip a tiny detail about season three of the TV show, which airs on SYFY when he wandered over to the Bleeding Cool booth for an impromptu photoshoot.

Peter Hogan told me that he'd been at the filming of season three outside Toronto, as he had previous shoots. But this year, he did something a little different. As, in full Stan Lee-style, he made an on-screen cameo for the final episode of the season. He'd previously appeared in a voiceover role at the end of season 2, dubbed on later with a couple of lines as an off-screen journalist, but this will be the first time he makes it onto the screen. No spoilers as to the nature of the cameo, of course, but Resident Alien has now wrapped filming of its final eight episodes, which are expected to air later in the year.

Resident Alien is a science fiction mystery comedy-drama show created by Chris Sheridan and starring Alan Tudyk about an alien who crash-lands in rural America and tried to blend in as the local doctor with varied levels of success. It is based on the comic published by Dark Horse, written by Peter Hogan, and drawn by Steve Parkhouse. The TV series was first broadcast in 2021, and the third, eight-episode season will air later this year on SYFY and Sky One. Previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock and NOW TV.

