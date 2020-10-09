Resident Alien Sets January 2021 Launch Date on SYFY; Teaser Released

The cast and creative team behind SYFY's comedy-drama adaptation of Dark Horse Comics series Resident Alien made their way to New York Comic Con-Metaverse on Friday, and they brought some fresh looks at the eagerly-anticipated series. Series star Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One), writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), and cast members Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley), and Levi Fiehler (Mars) brought along a fresh teaser, with word that January 2021 will be the premiere window – so stay tuned!

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and adapted for television by Sheridan, here's your look at Resident Alien:

He's a little bit different, all the time. Don't miss Alan Tudyk starring as Harry Vanderspeigle on #ResidentAlien, coming to @SYFY January 2021. pic.twitter.com/siHIhWvfn1 — Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) October 9, 2020

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

SYFY's Resident Alien stars Tudyk, as well as Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.