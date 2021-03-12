RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness: Netflix Reveals Voice Cast & More

With the popular horror game franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, it's only appropriate that Netflix's upcoming original CG anime series, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will see the light of day later this year. Produced and supervised by Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi, the project finds TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd, Detective Conan) leading production, with Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta)-led Quebico handling 3DCG animation- and now, two familiar voices will also be joining the anime. Leon S. Kennedy will be voiced by Nick Apostolides, with Claire Redfield voiced by Stephanie Panisello– Apostolides and Panisello were the voice actors from 2019's reimagined Resident Evil 2. And if that's not enough, we also have new poster key art of Leon and Claire in action as a gaggle (???) of zombies make their way to… The White House?!?

Now here's a look back at the initial teaser, followed by a revised and more detailed overview of the anime:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House's network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy's drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

As for when viewers will be able to learn even more about RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, look to further than AnimeJapan later this year. Netflix is planning to present a panel to introduce the latest upcoming slate of anime, with RE: ID on the list.