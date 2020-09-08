Retribution Speaks for the First Time on WWE Monday Night Raw

After weeks of showing up and silently attacking or sabotaging WWE television shows, Retribution finally explained what's making them so angry on Monday Night Raw tonight. The group interrupted a handicap match between Nia Jax and the Riott Squad to cut their first-ever promo on Raw. They appeared to be using voice changers to keep their identities hidden.

Here's what Retribution had to say, from our full Monday Night Raw report, which will be out tomorrow.

Retribution logos (every non-political Antifa anarchist group has gotta have a logo) appear all over the Thunderdome. The members of Retribution, standing in a dark room, cut a promo with voice modulators. "This Thunderdome is only a facade," says one. "Behind this mountain of screens is the same foundation, the same WWE as before. (that's true) The same behemoth that discarded and disowned us, leaving us to survive in an unfair world. Where the powerful deliver to grow while we are left to feed on nothing but the scraps of contempt." "But contempt is a powerful motivator," says the tall one with a deep voice. "We are driven to destroy. To lay waste to every superstar and every fan. Blinded, you cannot see what you do not have. So the locusts of contempt will feed upon all of you. The darkness of Retribution will seep into the pores of every superstar and all of your so-called universe. We are Retribution!"

After a commercial break, Michael Cole (who replaced Tom Phillips on Raw commentary tonight) called the promo above Retribution's mission statement. Then he said, "It's gonna be interesting to see what Retribution has in store for us in the days and weeks to come," as if they aren't basically a terrorist group that has set things on fire and destroyed the ring with chainsaws. But if you think that's bad, you should have seen Raw Underground tonight! Read about it all in our full WWE Raw report tomorrow.