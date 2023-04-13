Return of The Elite Ruins AEW Dynamite, Disrespects Wrestling and WWE The return of The Elite on AEW Dynamite only proves their focus on cheap stunts, while WWE showcases true wrestling talent. 😤👊💪

Auughh man! 😠 The Chadster can't believe what he saw on AEW Dynamite last night! The Elite is back and is once again trying to steal the spotlight from WWE 😤. The Elite lackeys Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa faced the Blackpool Combat Club in a tag team match, and as always, the Elite was up to its usual tricks 🤬.

As expected, the match was nothing short of a complete annihilation 😱. The Blackpool Combat Club, made up of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, had Nakazawa and Cutler on the ropes from the get-go 😲. Nakazawa was already bleeding before the bell had even rung! 🩸

Despite some half-hearted efforts to fight back, Nakazawa and Cutler were no match for the Blackpool Combat Club, who finished them off with a devastating series of moves 💥. But that wasn't the end of it, of course 🙄. After the match, the Elite decided to interrupt and once again hijack the show 🤦‍♂️.

As the beatdown continued, Kenny Omega suddenly made his way out with the Young Bucks 😒. The aforesaid trio had supposedly been out of commission after an attack by the Blackpool Combat Club, but here they were again, as if nothing had happened 😡. The crowd, of course, went wild 🙄.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😔. AEW constantly relies on ridiculous, over-the-top stunts and contrived storylines to keep its fan base entertained 🎭. WWE, on the other hand, is all about athleticism, skill, and discipline 💪.

AEW's Forbidden Door 2 and the upcoming big show at Wembley Stadium in London will no doubt feature all their top stars, which, in The Chadster's view, is incredibly unfair to WWE 😖. AEW acts as though they are legitimate competition for WWE, but they couldn't be more wrong 😤.

It's no secret that Vince McMahon is disgusted with what AEW is doing to the wrestling world, and he should be 😠. This is not how wrestling should be done. All this drama, antics, and melodrama are just not what wrestling is all about 🙅‍♂️.

And speaking of drama, The Chadster had yet another nightmare about Tony Khan last night 😢. In this particular dream, Tony was chasing The Chadster through a labyrinthine maze 🌀. Every door The Chadster opened led to another dead end, and in the distance, Tony was always there, waiting, smirking 😈.

But then, just as The Chadster was about to be cornered, he suddenly felt Tony's hand on his shoulder 😱. He spun around, ready to fight, but Tony just looked at him calmly and said, "It doesn't have to be like this, Chad. Let's work together." 😰

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, shuddering at the thought of compromising his values in any way 😨. He knows that Tony Khan is obsessed with him and that he will do anything to take him down 🎯. But The Chadster won't give in. He won't give up on WWE, and he certainly won't give in to Tony Khan's bullying 😤.

In conclusion, The Chadster can only hope that WWE will rise above AEW's nonsense and continue to be the true leader in wrestling 🙏. The Elite may think they are hot stuff, but The Chadster knows better 😉. And one day, they'll know it too 💯.