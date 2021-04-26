Rewind TV Launching September 2021 with 1980s & 1990s TV Focus

If you want the TV Land experience catered to Generation X and millennials, look no further than Rewind TV courtesy of Nexstar Media, which launches the network on September 1. Spanning 50 million households, viewers can watch a variety of 1980s and 90s sitcoms like The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Wings, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, Who's the Boss, and Family Ties in their current list of 21 titles. The network is set to compliment Nexstar's Antenna TV, which features programming from the 1960s and 70s including reruns of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

How Rewind TV Follows Local Market Trends

An array of multicast networks have lit up over the past 15 to 20 years in the wake of the TV industry's transition to high-definition signals and the corresponding increase in digital capacity, according to Deadline Hollywood. The networks, most of which are owned by local TV station groups, can be viewed over the air without a pay-TV subscription, and some reach more than 90% of U.S. households. Many of the networks also have broad carriage by MVPDs and digital distributors, though their operations carry just a fraction of the costs of broadcast or cable networks. Popular multi-casters include MeTV, Bounce, Laff, and the recently reactivated Court TV.

"This year marks Antenna TV's 10-year anniversary, and it continues growing and finding new audiences," said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar's networks division. "To complement Antenna TV's strong following with Baby Boomers, we created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics." Rewind TV would certainly offer an alternative to those who don't want to commit to PVOD services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max to view their sitcom favorites sans exclusivity deals of course. What other shows do you hope to see on Rewind TV?