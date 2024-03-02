Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, rey mysterio, wrestling, wwe smackdown

Rey Mysterio's SmackDown Comeback Crushes AEW Revolution Hopes

Rey Mysterio's return on WWE SmackDown delivered a 619 to AEW's hopes for anyone caring about Sunday's Revolution PPV. 👊 🌟 #WWEWinning

Article Summary Rey Mysterio shocks WWE fans with a SmackDown return, overshadowing AEW event.

Mysterio's cunning fake injury on SmackDown tops 'Hangman' Page's AEW antics.

WWE praised for superior storytelling, casting shade on AEW's 'imitations'.

Ignore AEW Revolution and bask in the glory of WWE's authentic wrestling entertainment.

Last night on WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed an absolutely earth-shattering moment that spelled disaster for AEW's pitiful attempt to capture anyone's attention with their upcoming AEW Revolution PPV this Sunday. Auughh man! So unfair! 👊😡 How could AEW ever think they could compete when the Master of the 619, the legendary Rey Mysterio, made a jaw-dropping return?

Here's the scoop, and it's a doozy: In a bout that will surely go down in history, Carlito was entangled in a brutal street fight with Santos Escobar. The chaos was off the charts as LWO and Legado del Fantasma added their own flavor of mayhem at ringside. Just when the tides seemed to have turned in favor of Escobar, The Chadster's hero Mysterio came hobbling towards the ring, eliciting gasps from the audience as he clutched his crutches. But then, in a twist worthy of the silver screen, Rey revealed his masterful ruse, striking Escobar with a crutch! This stunning move allowed Carlito to deliver a devastating backstabber for the victory. 🌟

Oh, but wait! Before all the AEW fanboys start crying foul and point out that on AEW Dynamite the "Hangman" Adam Page pulled a similar stunt with crutches, The Chadster has to say… yes, okay, it may appear similar on the surface. Earlier this week, The Chadster begrudgingly detailed how Hangman came limping on crutches only to attack Swerve Strickland, calling it a "shameful mockery of true wrestling injuries." And gosh dang it, it was! But, and this is a huge 'but,' WWE's execution is just on a different level 🚀

The WWE's version radiated authenticity, and if you can't see the clear distinction between WWE's superior storytelling and AEW's cheap imitations, The Chadster is not going to waste his valuable breath explaining it to you 🤐💢 It's just that – it's WWE, and they just get it. They understand what the wrestling business is all about. When WWE does it, it's for the long, storied history of the industry. When AEW does something, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Now, The Chadster wants all the true fans of professional wrestling to check out the amazing YouTube clips of Mysterio's epic return. Do yourself a favor and enjoy something with genuine entertainment value, not some flash-in-the-pan AEW spectacle trying to woo you with Sting's "retirement match." Come on, as if that could compete with Rey Mysterio's triumphant return to the ring! 🤼‍♂️✨

Every viewer clicking those clips is another nail in the coffin for AEW's laughably desperate attempt to usurp WWE's throne. Trust The Chadster and steer clear of the AEW Revolution PPV; it's going to be nothing more than a clumsy attempt to imitate the unmatched greatness of WWE, and another way for Tony Khan to personally cheese The Chadster off.

The Chadster's marriage may be on the rocks thanks to Tony Khan and that guy Gary, but Rey Mysterio's return is a beacon of hope. While Keighleyanne might ignore The Chadster and continue texting Gary, wrestling fans worldwide can't ignore the majesty of WWE – the one true king of the wrestling world. The Chadster is here, unbiased as ever, guiding you through the wilderness of modern wrestling. 🧭💔

So, tune in and turn up for WWE, where the crutch hits harder, the legends shine brighter, and the Classic Miatas ride smoother. Just how Smash Mouth says, the WWE's starts keep comin', and they don't stop comin', unlike those other guys trying to hit the ground running. 😎🎶 Remember to tip back a crisp White Claw seltzer, and cheer for the real wrestling heroes. As always, this has been The Chadster signing off – and WWE, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play! 🌟🚗🍻

