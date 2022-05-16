Ric Flair Getting Back in the Ring to Complete Destruction of Legacy

Perhaps not content with having his legacy mostly ruined by Dark Side of the Ring's Plane Ride from Hell episode, "The Nature Boy," Ric Flair plans to finish the job by getting back into the ring at the age of 73. Thuzio, a subsidiary of Triller, is producing the event titled Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's last match, which will feature an additional card to be announced in the future, and which will stream on Fite TV on July 31st at 6:05 PM for maximum nostalgic value. There is no word yet on who Flair's opponent will be, but Flair has recently been posting videos of himself on social media training with AEW star Jay Lethal. The press release hints that Flair will face one opponent in a singles match, potentially squashing rumors over the weekend that Flair might return to the ring for a six-man tag with FTR and the Rock and Roll Express.

From the press release:

On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event. Taking place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years in the professional wrestling business. "I'm going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," said Flair. Under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions, "Ric Flair's Last Match" will be produced by Thuzio, a Triller Company, and will be streaming worldwide, exclusively on FITE. Tickets' for "Ric Flair's Last Match," will go on sale Friday, May 27th at 12pm EDT at RicFlairsLastMatch.com. Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on May 27th. Flair's opponent, as well as the entire card, will be announced at a later date.

Flair's plans to return to the ring mark the latest chapter in the 16-time world champion's extensive fall from grace that began when Dark Side of the Ring aired its season 3 episode on the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell." It detailed allegations by flight attendant Heidi Doyle that Flair had exposed himself to her and made her touch his genitals. Flair has denied the allegations.

Prior to the episode, the Plane Ride from Hell story had been told many times in a jovial fashion, presenting Flair's alleged antics on the plane as fun-loving hijinx enjoyed by all, including in an animated short for WWE's Storytime show, which has since been removed from Peacock and the WWE Network.

Here's a video of Ric Flair flashing flight attendants being portrayed in two separate WWE productions—the "30 For 30" episode they co-produced with ESPN and an episode of Story Time on WWE Network—as a happy fun time worthy of happy fun time cartoon portrayals with jaunty music. pic.twitter.com/IzTqiUaVHH — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Dark Side of the Ring's version of the story had immediate repercussions. Flair, who WWE had recently released due to creative differences, was rumored to be seeking a deal with AEW to manage Andrade El Ídolo, the fiance of his daughter, Charlotte Flair. However, that deal fell apart when the episode aired, as confirmed by Flair's former podcasting partner Mark Madden during their messy breakup.

Ric was planning to work at AEW 'til the Dark Side ep. Not sure what Tony Khan thought. Khan doesn't talk to Ric now. Disinvited Ric from his b'day party. https://t.co/QfAArF7mUW — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) March 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The episode also facilitated the career self-destruction of Tommy Dreamer, who vigorously defended Flair on the show and was subsequently suspended indefinitely by Impact Wrestling. Since then, Flair has also announced his fifth divorce.

After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ric Flair retired from wrestling after losing to Shawn Michaels in a retirement match at WrestleMania 24. However, the two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer soon signed with TNA, where he wrestled more times as he also did on the independent circuit. Flair most recently stepped into the wrestling ring at a AAA event in Mexico last Summer, where he delivered some of his signature moves against Kenny Omega while supporting Andrade in a match.

Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match is currently being promoted as the headlining event of Starrcast weekend.