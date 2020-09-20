Rick and Morty "Acid" Trip Wins Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program

Looks like that's two-for-two for Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, scoring a win for Outstanding Animated Program at the virtual Creative Arts Emmys 2020 awards ceremony on Friday night. Following up on last year's award-winning "Pickle Rick," this year saw "The Vat of Acid Episode" walk away with the gold. Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy, the episode was joined in the category by Big Mouth's "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers' "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman's "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons' "Thanksgiving of Horror."

Those officially recognized for the award also include Mike McMahan, Scott Marder, Keith Crofford, Rick Mischel, Richard Grieve, Mike Lazzo, Rob Schrab, James Siciliano, Wes Archer, Michael Waldron, Nick Rutherford, Lee Harting, Ollie Green, Sydney Ryan, J. Michael Mendel, and Nathan Litz.

Here's a look back to Harmon's reaction post to the nomination from July, which throws a ton of love at the creative team for making that episode work. Then, Loveness offers a sample of the brilliance that earned the Emmy attention.

This was nominated for an Emmy. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/57mhnvaB2X — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) July 28, 2020