Rick and Morty "Acid" Trip Wins Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program

Looks like that's two-for-two for Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, scoring a win for Outstanding Animated Program at the virtual Creative Arts Emmys 2020 awards ceremony on Friday night. Following up on last year's award-winning "Pickle Rick," this year saw "The Vat of Acid Episode" walk away with the gold. Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy, the episode was joined in the category by Big Mouth's "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers' "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman's "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons' "Thanksgiving of Horror."
Those officially recognized for the award also include Mike McMahan, Scott Marder, Keith Crofford, Rick Mischel, Richard Grieve, Mike Lazzo, Rob Schrab, James Siciliano, Wes Archer, Michael Waldron, Nick Rutherford, Lee Harting, Ollie Green, Sydney Ryan, J. Michael Mendel, and Nathan Litz.
Here's a look back to Harmon's reaction post to the nomination from July, which throws a ton of love at the creative team for making that episode work. Then, Loveness offers a sample of the brilliance that earned the Emmy attention.
Very honored to have our show nominated alongside the greats (Bojack, Bob's Burgers, Big Mouth, The Simpsons) and proud to have The Vat of Acid Episode represent it. A perfect blend of following bliss and working hard while getting back on schedule, the episode started with a joke Brandon Johnson made about the frugality of "throwing a dude into some liquid, waiting a few seconds and letting some bones float up." We had the first act broken in a few minutes, resurrected an old pain-in-the-ass premise for act 2 and when the result came up short, director Jacob Hair and team pulled a Superman on the Train Tracks with that beautiful board driven sequence detailing Morty's journey into boyfriendship. As always cradled with love by underloved editor Lee Harting and abusively loved composer Ryan Elder (with help from Eric Clapton). The nomination is not just a well deserved reward for all of our brilliant, exhausted artists and engineers from every department, it was a great opportunity for critics to say things I didn't know it was possible to accidentally see while checking the spelling of a director's name and that make me truly grateful for woodworking! Congratulations to all of the cast and crew, thanks to the network, thank you Sydney and don't worry, Mendel, it's almost finished
This was nominated for an Emmy. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/57mhnvaB2X
— Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) July 28, 2020