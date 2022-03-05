Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On

So back in our September 2021 review of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (which you can check out here), we wrote about how the two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Siobhan Thompson) and "Rickmurai Jack" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness & Scott Marder) not only lived up to the title of "game-changer" but also left us feeling more excited than ever for the show's future heading into the sixth season. From the apparent final break-up of our ex-dimension-hopping duo, (hich probably would've been the healthiest thing for them) to a horrifically fatal encounter with Evil Morty that left a ton of questions marks in its wake, the wrap-up not only addressed the Rick/Morty dynamic (even as unhealthy as it may be, they need each other) but also planted its flag firmly on the hill called "storyline canon." But now that we're six months out, it's time to start murmuring about another and much more important "six"- Season 6, to be precise. Rumblings have bounced back and forth between an early summer drop and an October/November drop. Thankfully, the good folks over at the Rick and Morty Instagram account were kind enough to address the most important question out there about the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the Adult Swim animated series tackling the tough questions head-on without a moment of hesitation and with the kind of definitive response that makes us feel all warm & fuzzy on the inside:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: