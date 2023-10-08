Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty: Beth & Space Beth's Clone Love Story; Season 7 Preview

With Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returning for Season 7 on October 15th, here's a look back at Beth & Space Beth's clone love story and more!

With Adult Swim's Rick and Morty set to return to our screens for a seventh season in a week, much of our focus over the past week or so has been on what's been going on behind the scenes. Thankfully, we've been able to shift back to discussing the Emmy Award-winning animated series – with a series of compilation videos focused on the dimension-hopping duo, as well as on Jerry and Summer. For this go-around, the spotlight shifts to Beth and Space Beth – how they met, how they learned to deal with that whole "clone" thing – and how they fell in love. Yeah, the sixth season was definitely one of growth and change for the Smiths (an understatement if there ever was one).

With the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

