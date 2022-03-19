Rick and Morty: Cutting Through Mayhem for Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty

What's the best way to spice up your March Madness…or Saint Patrick's Day…or Spring Break? With a Pickle Rick Frosty, of course! Wendy's partnered with the Adult Swim staple show Rick and Morty to bring "Morty's Mayhem", a pop-up fast food experience offering a free taste of their fries, hot honey chicken biscuit, frosty-ccino, and of course, an exclusive Pickle Rick Frosty topped with… fried pickles.

First things first: the food is…well, it's Wendy's breakfast. The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit is absolutely delicious and akin to Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, which is a good thing. The only downside is the amount of grease the sandwich is swimming in but hey, it's a breakfast item from a drive-thru- grease is to be expected. The fries and "frosty-ccino" (aka an iced latte thing) are standard menu items, and tasty as ever.

As for the ambiance, it's fantastically themed and fans of the show will be pleased with everything from the portal-green lighting to the Rick and Morty-ified Wendy's menu items on screens and the walls. Speaking of screens, this is of course March Madness-themed (heavy on the madness), so of course, there's a wall of televisions playing all the basketball games.

For what everyone's been waiting for – the Pickle Rick Frosty is very pickle tasting. It's not bad, but you have to really like pickles to get through more than a couple of bites. Unfortunately, to report, dipping french fries in this frosty just doesn't have the same effect as dipping them in a traditional Chocolate Frosty. Again, the pickle is just overwhelming – there is no frosty, only pickle (Rick).

Each experience includes the food as well as a shot at winning Rick and Morty & Wendy's swag. There were sweatbands, Frosty keychains, buttons, and of course, Wendy's gift cards for the exceptionally lucky. Wendy's Rick and Morty: "Morty's Mayhem" pop-up is at Resort World Las Vegas, running March 17 – 20, from 11 am to 9 pm.