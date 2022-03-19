Rick and Morty: Cutting Through Mayhem for Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty

What's the best way to spice up your March Madness…or Saint Patrick's Day…or Spring Break? With a Pickle Rick Frosty, of course! Wendy's partnered with the Adult Swim staple show Rick and Morty to bring "Morty's Mayhem", a pop-up fast food experience offering a free taste of their fries, hot honey chicken biscuit, frosty-ccino, and of course, an exclusive Pickle Rick Frosty topped with… fried pickles.

rick and morty
Image: Adult Swim

First things first: the food is…well, it's Wendy's breakfast. The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit is absolutely delicious and akin to Whataburger's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, which is a good thing. The only downside is the amount of grease the sandwich is swimming in but hey, it's a breakfast item from a drive-thru- grease is to be expected. The fries and "frosty-ccino" (aka an iced latte thing) are standard menu items, and tasty as ever.

Rick and Morty Wendy's Pop Up Celebrates March Morty Madness
Image: E. Arnold

As for the ambiance, it's fantastically themed and fans of the show will be pleased with everything from the portal-green lighting to the Rick and Morty-ified Wendy's menu items on screens and the walls. Speaking of screens, this is of course March Madness-themed (heavy on the madness), so of course, there's a wall of televisions playing all the basketball games.

Rick and Morty Wendy's Pop Up Celebrates March Morty Madness
Image: E. Arnold
Rick and Morty: Cutting Through Mayhem for Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty
Image: E. Arnold
Rick and Morty Wendy's Pop Up Celebrates March Morty Madness
Image: E. Arnold
Rick and Morty: Cutting Through Mayhem for Wendy's Pickle Rick Frosty
Image: E. Arnold

For what everyone's been waiting for – the Pickle Rick Frosty is very pickle tasting. It's not bad, but you have to really like pickles to get through more than a couple of bites. Unfortunately, to report, dipping french fries in this frosty just doesn't have the same effect as dipping them in a traditional Chocolate Frosty. Again, the pickle is just overwhelming – there is no frosty, only pickle (Rick).

Each experience includes the food as well as a shot at winning Rick and Morty & Wendy's swag. There were sweatbands, Frosty keychains, buttons, and of course, Wendy's gift cards for the exceptionally lucky. Wendy's Rick and Morty: "Morty's Mayhem" pop-up is at Resort World Las Vegas, running March 17 – 20, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Rick and Morty Wendy's Pop Up Celebrates March Morty Madness
Image: E. Arnold

